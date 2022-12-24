AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 70,632 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,632 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

WMS opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.21 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.