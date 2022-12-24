Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

AJRD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

