Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,483 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

WLDR stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

