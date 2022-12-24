AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,195 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of AGCO worth $78,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

AGCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,787. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

