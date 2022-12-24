Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $12,759.50 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05331707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.29598769 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

