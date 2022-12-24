Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $14.08 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $586,990.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00114706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00194801 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053578 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.