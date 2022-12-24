Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is First American Trust FSB’s 5th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.26% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

