Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.02 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $20.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,957,312 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,759,182 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

