Allworth Financial LP Buys 14,061 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

