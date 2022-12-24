Allworth Financial LP Has $11.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $174.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

