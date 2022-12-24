Allworth Financial LP Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,235 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

