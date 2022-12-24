Allworth Financial LP Purchases 567,334 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

