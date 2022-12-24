Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

