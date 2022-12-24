Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $331.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.