Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $312,752.49 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and approximately $312,752.49 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.01466079 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008522 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019491 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031773 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.01727806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

