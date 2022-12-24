Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,828. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.