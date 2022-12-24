Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.85. 2,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.