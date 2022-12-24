Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last 90 days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.