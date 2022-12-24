Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.84. 1,498,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,581. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

