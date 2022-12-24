Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target at $46.33

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 320,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 160,733 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

