Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $65.29

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.81 on Friday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $995.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading

