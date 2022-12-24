Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$50.86

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.04 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.25.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock worth $11,663.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

