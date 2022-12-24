Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $53.39

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

