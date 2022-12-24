Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431,361 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $244,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 24,365.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 24.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 102,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $226,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Aptiv stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,846. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

