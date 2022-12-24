Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

