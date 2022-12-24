Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.40 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $72.11 million and $21.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069312 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053320 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022293 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
