Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.84. The stock had a trading volume of 584,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.