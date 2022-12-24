Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,133. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.87. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

