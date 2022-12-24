Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $256,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 63.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 12,383,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,091,466. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

