Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

INTU stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,646. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

