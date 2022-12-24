Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.43. 1,376,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

