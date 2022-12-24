Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

APD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.04. 544,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

