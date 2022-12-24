Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $294.97. 4,251,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

