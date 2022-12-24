Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $95.54. 2,977,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.