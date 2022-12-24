Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 7,775 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 247,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 340,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 6,931,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,633,385. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

