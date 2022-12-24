Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

