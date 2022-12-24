Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.90 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.34 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005130 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,952,180 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.