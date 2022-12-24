Ark (ARK) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $45.37 million and $7.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,963,596 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.