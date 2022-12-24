ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.13. 114,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.