ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,918.54

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $360,269.20 and approximately $14,918.54 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

