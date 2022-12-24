Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

