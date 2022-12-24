Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assurant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

