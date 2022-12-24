Astar Price Hits $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Astar has a total market cap of $60.95 million and $919,125.69 worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

