Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.41. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 8,380 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.28.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
