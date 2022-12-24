Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.41. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 8,380 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

