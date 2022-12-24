Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Atlassian worth $1,248,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,976,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $44,007,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $127.22. 2,282,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.11. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

