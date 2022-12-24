Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $10,171.79 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $903.43 or 0.05365104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00499092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.53 or 0.29571432 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.