Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. 9,685,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,583. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
