Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. 9,685,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,583. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

