Audius Price Reaches $0.13 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Audius has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $122.11 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

