Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $24.45.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
