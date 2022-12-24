Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.