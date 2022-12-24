Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $11.69

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00069342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $59.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,573,122 coins and its circulating supply is 311,167,132 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

