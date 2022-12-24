Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $11.69

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00069342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $59.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053428 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022158 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,573,122 coins and its circulating supply is 311,167,132 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.